Rapper KidX now behind the mic interviewing top artists

Rapper KidX may be known for his impressive rapping skills, but he is back on the music scene to try his hand at something new which is – TV presenting.
The rapper has been away from the limelight for more than four years and his new presenting venture will depict him in a light his fans have never seen before.
While music is noted as the essence of the continent’s heartbeat, the new show The Hanger, set to be launched on Trace Urban, celebrates the artistry and the work that goes on behind the scenes of some of SA’s favourite artists.
The podcast-style show is a 13-episode series that showcases and narrates artists’ journeys from rising stars in the amapiano scene to DJs and hip hop emcees and Afro-soul singers.
What have you been up to during your time away from the screen?
"I have been working toward solidifying my space in the music scene. I decided to go back to school to study a course that's still music focused. The reason behind this is so that I can push my music career on a more professional level and this course will give me the tools to do that," he shares.
I am enhancing my music knowledge and skills at the Revolution Media Academy in Braamfontein.
When did you know about the new show?
He said he was approached by producers with the idea in 2022 and he jumped at the opportunity because They hit me up late last year and broke down the entire idea as to how and what the show will be about. Presenting “has always been one of my secret ambitions and I’ve always wondered if I’d be good at it”.
How was it like interviewing the artists on the show?
“We shot really dope moments on the show. It was quite eye-opening to be on the other end of the microphone asking questions. I got to be exposed to the world of different artists because previously I’d engage other artists on an artists-to-artist type of level unlike when I interview them like I'm doing on the show.
“When you get to probe and pull information from an artist this allows you to see them from a very different perspective. From communicating through a beat to now a camera where an entire population of people will be watching and deriving from is a unique challenge that I’m enjoying every time I step on set to interview artists,” he said.
As a hip-hop emcee, how was it like speaking to an amapiano DJ like Mr JazziQ?
He said as a hip-hop artist, interviewing Aamapiano DJ Mr JazziQ was It was quite a crazy yet an enlightening experience.
“Luckily, our worlds aren’t too far apart. because of the nature of hip hop that I do – it's really close to what some of the piano that's out there but To sit down with some of the guys who are really doing well in the space exposed me to the secret to their success.
“I got exposed to their mindset, the energy that they carry around and their musical knowledge. Getting to talk to music producers such as Mr JazziQ has allowed me to see myself as more than just a rapper.”
When is KidX hitting the studio, do you have any plans to create new music?
Yes, I think we're nearing such a time. I've been working on music that will be coming out soon– I also have dope collabs that people might not expect from me...but I know they'll love it.
How would you describe your journey in the music industry?
Eventful. There have been a lot of teachable moments filled with highs and lows as well. Looking back at my entire journey, I've realised that it has moulded me into the type of artist that I visualise myself as on my vision board.
The highlight of my career has to be getting into the game which is something that's never guaranteed. I've managed to solidify my name in this space that even though I may have stepped away for a short while, that spot is still there for me.
Another highlight in my life is being a dad, which is not necessarily in the music space, but that marks a monumental moment in my life. One thing about fatherhood is that you never know how it's going to hit you but it totally changes your world.
What do you love most about being a father?
I love watching elements of myself playing out in someone else. Now, you're conflicted about whether you should reprimand the situation or accept the fact that you have everything to do with what happening in frthat you have everything to do with what is ont of you.
Fatherhood gives one the chance to look into the mirror and see their flaws and rectify them.
How are you finding married life?
My wife Duduzile Chilli is amazing. Marriage life is sharing yourself and all that happens with your partner and somehow you both start to mirror each other with almost everything. If one looks at marriage as an opportunity to grow, then it will be a thrilling and fulfilling journey.
Both Dudu and I are approaching our marriage our way and doing it as best as we can.
seemelam@sowetan.co.za
Rapper KidX now behind the mic interviewing top artists
The Hanger marks work that goes on behind the scenes
Image: Supplied
Rapper KidX may be known for his impressive rapping skills, but he is back on the music scene to try his hand at something new which is – TV presenting.
The rapper has been away from the limelight for more than four years and his new presenting venture will depict him in a light his fans have never seen before.
While music is noted as the essence of the continent’s heartbeat, the new show The Hanger, set to be launched on Trace Urban, celebrates the artistry and the work that goes on behind the scenes of some of SA’s favourite artists.
The podcast-style show is a 13-episode series that showcases and narrates artists’ journeys from rising stars in the amapiano scene to DJs and hip hop emcees and Afro-soul singers.
What have you been up to during your time away from the screen?
"I have been working toward solidifying my space in the music scene. I decided to go back to school to study a course that's still music focused. The reason behind this is so that I can push my music career on a more professional level and this course will give me the tools to do that," he shares.
I am enhancing my music knowledge and skills at the Revolution Media Academy in Braamfontein.
When did you know about the new show?
He said he was approached by producers with the idea in 2022 and he jumped at the opportunity because They hit me up late last year and broke down the entire idea as to how and what the show will be about. Presenting “has always been one of my secret ambitions and I’ve always wondered if I’d be good at it”.
How was it like interviewing the artists on the show?
“We shot really dope moments on the show. It was quite eye-opening to be on the other end of the microphone asking questions. I got to be exposed to the world of different artists because previously I’d engage other artists on an artists-to-artist type of level unlike when I interview them like I'm doing on the show.
“When you get to probe and pull information from an artist this allows you to see them from a very different perspective. From communicating through a beat to now a camera where an entire population of people will be watching and deriving from is a unique challenge that I’m enjoying every time I step on set to interview artists,” he said.
As a hip-hop emcee, how was it like speaking to an amapiano DJ like Mr JazziQ?
He said as a hip-hop artist, interviewing Aamapiano DJ Mr JazziQ was It was quite a crazy yet an enlightening experience.
“Luckily, our worlds aren’t too far apart. because of the nature of hip hop that I do – it's really close to what some of the piano that's out there but To sit down with some of the guys who are really doing well in the space exposed me to the secret to their success.
“I got exposed to their mindset, the energy that they carry around and their musical knowledge. Getting to talk to music producers such as Mr JazziQ has allowed me to see myself as more than just a rapper.”
When is KidX hitting the studio, do you have any plans to create new music?
Yes, I think we're nearing such a time. I've been working on music that will be coming out soon– I also have dope collabs that people might not expect from me...but I know they'll love it.
How would you describe your journey in the music industry?
Eventful. There have been a lot of teachable moments filled with highs and lows as well. Looking back at my entire journey, I've realised that it has moulded me into the type of artist that I visualise myself as on my vision board.
The highlight of my career has to be getting into the game which is something that's never guaranteed. I've managed to solidify my name in this space that even though I may have stepped away for a short while, that spot is still there for me.
Another highlight in my life is being a dad, which is not necessarily in the music space, but that marks a monumental moment in my life. One thing about fatherhood is that you never know how it's going to hit you but it totally changes your world.
What do you love most about being a father?
I love watching elements of myself playing out in someone else. Now, you're conflicted about whether you should reprimand the situation or accept the fact that you have everything to do with what happening in frthat you have everything to do with what is ont of you.
Fatherhood gives one the chance to look into the mirror and see their flaws and rectify them.
How are you finding married life?
My wife Duduzile Chilli is amazing. Marriage life is sharing yourself and all that happens with your partner and somehow you both start to mirror each other with almost everything. If one looks at marriage as an opportunity to grow, then it will be a thrilling and fulfilling journey.
Both Dudu and I are approaching our marriage our way and doing it as best as we can.
seemelam@sowetan.co.za
25k releases debut album to stand the test of time
K.O in high spirits with Emoyeni and upcoming album
Big Zulu uses bars and rhyme to kill the game
Kid X was supposed to be the Drake of Cashtime: K.O
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos