The king of amapiano, Kabza de Small, has for the second consecutive year topped the list of Spotify's most-streamed SA artist, followed by his regular collaborator DJ Maphorisa.
The latest year-end report by the streaming platform further shows that music genre amapiano with over a billion streams had Mzansi and some parts of the world dancing night and day.
The most streamed artist in SA is Canadian rapper Drake, followed by Kabza De Small, then The Weeknd, Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West. DJ Maphorisa makes an appearance at number seven, trailed by Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and J. Cole.
The top 10 most streamed SA artists in country are Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Mellow & Sleazy, Blxckie, Young Stunna, Nasty C, Makhadzi, Joyous Celebration, Ami Faku and A-Reece.
"[Appearing in the top 10] shows that my music (Afro-house) doesn’t have any competition and relates to people despite amapiano being the dominant genre in the global market," Makhadzi said.
Amapiano king tops streaming list in SA again
Kabza de Small remains big on Spotify charts
The latest year-end report by the streaming platform further shows that music genre amapiano with over a billion streams had Mzansi and some parts of the world dancing night and day
Image: Supplied.
The king of amapiano, Kabza de Small, has for the second consecutive year topped the list of Spotify's most-streamed SA artist, followed by his regular collaborator DJ Maphorisa.
The latest year-end report by the streaming platform further shows that music genre amapiano with over a billion streams had Mzansi and some parts of the world dancing night and day.
The most streamed artist in SA is Canadian rapper Drake, followed by Kabza De Small, then The Weeknd, Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West. DJ Maphorisa makes an appearance at number seven, trailed by Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and J. Cole.
The top 10 most streamed SA artists in country are Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Mellow & Sleazy, Blxckie, Young Stunna, Nasty C, Makhadzi, Joyous Celebration, Ami Faku and A-Reece.
"[Appearing in the top 10] shows that my music (Afro-house) doesn’t have any competition and relates to people despite amapiano being the dominant genre in the global market," Makhadzi said.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“It’s not easy to be noticed in such a dominating genre, so this recognition means a lot to me and the culture of music I represent. I truly appreciate the support from my friends. Although I take pride in my music, I am set to release an amapiano song with Master KG, Nkosazana Daughter and Wanitwa Mos soon.
"I worked so hard this year, performing in the UK and parts of Africa and I am glad people know and recognise my music even more," Makhadzi added.
KOA II Part 1 by Kabza De Small emerged as the most-streamed SA album in the country in 2022. The album was only beat by new releases from Kendrick Lamar (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers), Ed Sheeran (= album) and Drake (Certified Lover Boy).
Hip hop heavyweight K.O’s genre-bending track Sete, featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna, is the most-streamed song in the country. The song released in August is followed by Heat Waves by Glass Animals and Paris by Q-Mark. Dali Nguwe by Wanitwa Mos and Last Last by Burna Boy complete the top five.
“It’s quite fascinating and humbling at the same time considering the landscape of music in the recent year. Songs don’t often last for more than three months or for as long as the trend has been happening on social media. So, to have Sete be on high rotation like this is amazing… it’s quite a great milestone that I am grateful for,” said K.O.
Image: Supplied.
“Being able to work with these young guys (Young Stunna and Blxckie) came with so much fire and talent performed a total miracle in this song. This is all a collaborative effort and its success is seen to touch different age groups and facets of the music industry.
“When we were composing the record, we knew we had something special. I don’t know if one will see great success like this in the future but I am grateful for such a reception."
With the rise of amapiano on the global stage, local music consumption according to the report is said to have grown exponentially, increasing by 85% between 2021 and 2022.
“South Africans can be proud of what their creatives in music are achieving. They are making noise in the right places, and at the right time,” says Warren Bokwe, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager in South Africa.
Selema (Po Po) hitmaker Musa Keys has become a household name by doing things his way
Group Chat makes its mark, captures social media
Musa Keys scores a nomination at coveted MTV Europe Music Awards
House music has a superhero in Citizen Deep
Lady Du takes being bold to next level on her UK tour
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos