Entertainment

Hollywood in sight as talent signs with LA's A3 Artists Agency

Golden-voiced Nandi Madida reaching for the stars

23 October 2020 - 09:26

Nandi Madida is ready to become Hollywood’s next big thing after starring in Beyoncé’s Black is King.

The 32-year-old star, who throughout her career has transformed herself like a chameleon, reveals this in an interview that’s as unorthodox as her showbiz trajectory...

