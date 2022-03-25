K.O in high spirits with Emoyeni and upcoming album

Lord of Skhanda movement overcomes dark period and Covid-19

Whenever you think of an artist that encapsulates their music, K.O should definitely be one of the first that come to mind.



Walking into the interview room earlier this week, the rapper came fully-dressed in his own clothing line — Skhanda World. His is a hip-hop clothing collection that represents what the Skhanda movement has come to be known for since the release of his debut album Skhanda Republic (SR) in 2014 — full of colour, swag, fashion and fun. ..