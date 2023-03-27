Blaqboi to pursue relationship with Blue Aiva after BB eviction

Big Brother Titans evictee Blaqboi plans to pursue a relationship with former housemate Blue Aiva.
Blaqboi, along with Justin and Thabang, were evicted from the 24-hour reality TV competition on Sunday night.
Their eviction sees Khosi, Kanaga Jnr, Yvonne, Ipeleng, Ebubu and Tsatsii in the running for the R1.7m grand prize and the converted Big Brother Titans title.
The show's finale is on Sunday.
Speaking to Sowetan S Magazine on Monday, Blaqboi, a Nigerian-born filmmaker, shared that although he may have been close to other women in the house, his connection with SA's Blue Aiva was one he felt was more “genuine and real”.
“[When I came out of the house yesterday], I was shocked when people told me that I came across as a ladies' man... I honestly didn’t know that viewers or people saw me that way. I don’t think I did the girls dirty,” he said laughing.
“I think I connected with different girls on different levels but the one that stood out was mine with Blue Aiva.”
While Blaqboi believes that he and Blue Aiva had a love connection, she told big brother co-host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during her live eviction last week that all the flings she had in the house were nothing but “pure fun” and that she was just being a "smooth operator" who was just playing the game.
"Khosi and I had a connection that would flow effortlessly but we just liked each other on a platonic sense but that was it. However,...with Blue Aiva, our connection started off slow but grew to a point where we would spend a lot of time together and we were more romantic with each other,” said Blaqboi.
“And with Nana, I was trying to be on her good side more than anything, there was no connection there. The last conversation I had with Blue Aiva before she was evicted was to explore a relationship once we’re both outside the house, so I can’t wait to see what happens.”
Now that the 26-year-old is out of the confinement of the BB house, he said he plans to pursue a name for himself in the film industry – all thanks to the fame he amassed on the show.
“I am not sad that I got evicted, I actually feel grateful for having experienced Big Brother the way I have. I was open to my eviction, so it didn’t come as a shock to me. I learnt a lot during my time in the competition... I learnt that anything is possible and your life can change with just a snap of the finger,” he said.
“I plan to put a lot of work into my film production company because my biggest desire is to make movies and tell our stories.”
Justin shared that his eviction was more of a relieve as he had been homesick and yearning to leave the Big Brother house.
“I was kind of conflicted yesterday during my diary session with Big Brother because I wasn’t sure if I wanted to leave anymore. However, I am proud of myself for lasting 10 weeks in the house. I got to make new friends and create connections,” he said.
Image: Supplied.
The 21-year-old from East London, Eastern Cape, plans to start a business career within the entertainment industry. “My biggest takeaway from being on the show is to never underestimate myself and to not always have your guard up – not everyone is out to get you. ”
Thabang from Diepkloof, Soweto, claims his eviction came as a surprise as he hoped to at least make it into the finale.
“I won’t lie, I am so relieved now that I’m out of the house. I feel ready to take over everything. I was able to assert myself in the house despite being the youngest,” said the 21-year-old.
“My mother was the one who motivated me to enter the show– she really thought I’d win. I told her a day before I went into the big brother house that she shouldn’t be surprised when I don’t answer my phone because I’d be on the show.
“I am still proud of myself even though I didn’t win the title. From this experience, I learnt never to limit myself no matter where I go and that’s what I plan to do forward.”
