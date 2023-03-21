The fun never ends for Blue Aiva despite Big Brother eviction

"Being in the house made me realise how competitive I am. I knew I was but I didn't think I'd beat the housemates in every competition and task the way I did. I am very proud of myself for that."
Born and bred in the Anambra state, Nigeria, Miracle OP stated that he felt no bitter feelings about his exit from the 24-hour show. He claims that as a theatre arts graduate, he was able to garner enough attention to his name that'll possibly help open doors for him.
"I would've loved to have stayed till the final week but I feel God has a plan for me... if he says nine weeks in the house is good for me, who am I argue with that?!
"I'm just appreciative of the opportunity and being able to showcase my talent to the world," says the 24-year-old.
"I don't think there's anything else I would've done to change my fate, maybe I'll review my performance a little later but right now, I am a man of faith and I believe in what God is doing with my life."
Miracle OP shared that he is rooting for Ipeleng to take the converted Big Brother title.
"My biggest takeaway from being on the show is how I learnt to be humble... I discovered a lot about myself while being in the house. From the altercations I had to learning how to avoid unnecessary altercations – I learnt when to talk and when to keep quiet. I came out of the show a better person than I ever thought I'd be," Miracle OP added.
Nana, also Nigerian, says being evicted is a big blow for her.
"I don't know how I feel about leaving the house... this whole experience has been like a rollercoaster ride but a memorable one. I am not hurt that I got evicted, actually, I am fine," said the Abuja-based 22-year-old entrepreneur.
"The most wonderful thing about being on the show was being able to bond with everyone. The people I will miss the most are Yvonne and Justin, we were so close and I enjoyed every moment with them."
"I entered Big Brother solely for its huge platform and am grateful to have been featured on the show. Now that I've received the publicity, I am ready to embark on expanding my brand in the entertainment industry."
Image: Supplied
Newly evicted Big Brother housemate Blue Aiva's initial plans ahead of the show were to have nothing but "pure fun" hence she chose to be in a situationship with evictee Yemi Cregx.
Blue Aiva along with Miracle OP and Nana were evicted from the Big Brother house on Sunday night after a nine-week stay.
While in the house, Blue Aiva had viewers talking about how nonchalant she was about Yemi Cregx having a love connection with Khosi and not being bothered about being the "other girl".
During her exit Blue Avia told big brother co-host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that she was just being a "smooth operator".
"[Laughs]... I was merely playing the game the best way I know how. All I wanted was to have fun in the house and I did."
Blue Aiva was born in Limpopo but raised in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. The 22-year-old has plans to see herself to become an iconic name in the entertainment industry.
"I am genuinely happy to have been on the show but I did what I had to do in the house– but I am well aware that the work starts now, it's time to rock and operate," she told Sowetan S Magazine.
"I enjoyed playing the games and winning the tasks... I truly enjoyed myself. There was nothing I could've done to keep me in the competition. I was myself and I still stand by everything that I said and did in the house.
