Lukay regrets showing his soft side as he exits Big Brother Titans

Ousted Big Brother Titans Lukay said he never expected to show his emotional side and end up being lovey-dovey on the reality TV show.
The 31-year-old from Durban is referring to getting close with 24-year-old Ipeleng from Centurion, Tshwane, in his short time in the Big Brother house. Needless to say, the sales executive said he will miss Ipeleng the most.
Lukay was booted off the reality competition show alongside Nigerian-born Jaypee, known as JayKay as a duo, on Sunday night.
“I feel a little bit disappointed in myself because I did things I said I wouldn’t do which is being all lovey-dovey with a girl… I didn’t think I’d do that but I always let life take its course. You can have your own plans but God always makes the final decision," Lukay said.
“In the same breath, I am grateful and honoured to be given such an opportunity and I am glad to have been a part of this great production.
“It’s still surreal that I got evicted from the Big Brother house… I’m still processing it because I didn’t think I would be leaving this early. I understand that it’s life and that somebody had to get evicted, I just didn’t expect that that person would be me."
With all the laughter, cheer and dramatic moments he experienced in the house, Lukay added that he will miss singing with the housemates “as it brought unity among the housemates”.
“We would sing and have fun and enjoy the moment… at times we’d forget that we’re in a competition. We would sing while cooking and eating with our Nigerian brothers and sisters – we were able to learn about their culture and their customs which was very awesome,” said Lukay.
He hopes to grow his voice in the broadcasting space as a TV presenter and a radio host.
Jaypee echoed Lukay's parting words, stating that her eviction was premature as she was having the time of her life in the house.
“I wanted to have more fun. I wanted to party and dress up in our cool outfits while doing the cool challenges Biggie gave us. But I’m okay, my family and friends are showering me with love which is all that I need,” said Jaypee.
Being in the house has fuelled the 26-year-old nurse and model to push for her dreams in media.
“I loved my partner [Lukay] and the good person he was to me. I loved that I was there for people, especially when they needed help from me. I also loved that I could talk to people and being able to comfort them through whatever it was that they needed to get through... I just loved the genuine connections that I formed.”
