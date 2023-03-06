Yemi Cregx, Juicy Jay shattered by elimination from Big Brother house

“My plan was to amplify my name to a wider audience and a larger platform. I wanted to see what opportunities I can unlock by being on a show such as Big Brother. If I could go back into the Big Brother house I would. I feel like I wasn’t honest enough with myself on the show.
Four Big Brother Titans contestants Juicy Jay, Olivia, Nelisa and Yemi Cregx received the axe in a shocking elimination on Sunday.
This comes after the no-elimination round that took place last week. This leaves Juvone (Justin and Yvonne), Kaniva (Blue Aiva and Kanaga Jnr), Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle OP) and Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsii) as the 24-hour reality competition show registered the 50-day mark.
Yemi Cregx, who described himself as highly competitive, said he was shocked by his elimination as he believed his race was far from over.
“I feel fulfilled and I believe I’ve done all I can to stay as long as possible in the competition. Yes, I wanted to be there until the last day but it looks like God had better plans,” said the 30-year-old aspiring actor and model.
“I loved the connection and unity of the housemates. There were times where you could feel that it was real – the energy between the people from two nations was indescribable.”
Yemi Cregx is originally from Ekiti State in Nigeria, but is based in Lagos. He was known to his former housemates as a confident person who wears his heart on his sleeve.
Image: Supplied
“My plan was to amplify my name to a wider audience and a larger platform. I wanted to see what opportunities I can unlock by being on a show such as Big Brother. If I could go back into the Big Brother house I would. I feel like I wasn’t honest enough with myself on the show.
“My biggest takeaway is always staying true to myself and to live in the moment as best as I can. I was all about winning the game and I should’ve embraced my time more.”
Juicy Jay, 24, said was also disappointed and shattered that he didn’t last long enough on the show as he had big plans. The semi-pro rugby player from the Eastern Cape was proud that he tackled the challenge of being on national television.
“I will miss Yvonne the most as she was my person in the house. What I should’ve done was to keep myself fresh and current every week, maybe that could’ve kept me in the competition,” he said.
Eastern Cape-born Nelisa added that she was grateful for the opportunity Big Brother gave her as she believes it will help open doors for her going forward in her career in entertainment.
Her strategy when she entered the house was to “be herself” and to “stay true to who she is” but being in the house has taught her to gain enough guts to go for whatever she sets her mind on.
“This moment for me is bittersweet because I really wanted to stay up until the end and win the grand prize. But I know that the real journey begins now. I am so grateful for the experience that I had in the house,” said the 25-year-old.
“The thing I’ll miss the most is the wager toss, which were the moments where I got to express myself and show who I am as a person and my skills. I got to explore my presenting and writing skills a lot more, which is a bonus for me.
“I entered the show because of the twist of Nigerians and South Africans being in one house. I believe I have a crazy personality that I think was somewhat entertaining for viewers.”
Image: Supplied
