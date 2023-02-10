Nambitha Ben-Mazwi continues to grow international résumé with King Shaka

“I wanted other women to relate to queen Bhibhi because she’s an extremely strong woman who is very calculative and opportunistic – she loathes Shaka with a passion... and hopefully you’ll get to see all of that in the series.”
The 34-year-old star made history last year as the first South African to hold six Netflix International credits. In her illustrious career as an actor, Ben-Mazwi has shared the screen with industry greats such as the late Shona Ferguson, Yonda Thomas, Natasha Thahane, Rosemary Zimu and the incomparable Laurence Fishburne.
Playing an emotionally complex role that one can describe as a “villain” won’t be Ben-Mawi’s first rodeo, she left many viewers and fans of Mzansi Magic’s The Queen gobsmacked when she portrayed the psychotic character of American-born Shaqueesha, who was obsessed with her friend Amogelang Maake, played by Thahane.
“She was a character I poured my heart and soul into… I actually poured my darkest self into that role. I would remain in character for long periods to a point where the crew at Ferguson Films would be like: ‘Don’t talk to her, she’s in character’ and if you remember the loose cannon that was Shaqueesha, you’d understand why they mentioned that. I just couldn’t let my character slip while we were shooting. If someone were to say something in isiXhosa, I couldn’t forget myself and respond. That would let my dialect slip, so I had to remain in character no matter what,” she adds.
“The role I fell in love with was Linda from Savage Beauty. I took the advice of representing the LGBTQIA+ community with the biggest responsibility. I knew that my role was to represent a marginalised community and I hope I did it enough justice. Playing the role of Linda helped me overcome self-doubt and being bold in who you are.”
Ben-Mazwi ended last year on a great note, scooping up multiple awards within weeks and days apart, the 18th annual Feathers Awards for Hot Chick of the Year, the prestigious SA Style Award 2023 for Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film/TV as well as Actress of the Year for the second annual VN Global Media and Entertainment Awards against other continental stars in her category.
When asked how she balanced it all, the star said: “My mandate is to keep pushing and never stop.
“Last year was such an insane, yet overwhelming, year as far as accolades and making history is concerned. These are awards that I prayed for and I didn’t know how God executed it… I’m hoping for an Emmy this year and I hope that He will make that happen too,” chuckles the star.
“Despite all these achievements, what people don’t see is that your patience and resilience are tested. I’ve never been more tested in my life before. Yes, I had a remarkable year but internally it was a very testing year for me but I understand and know that the trials are there and that I am being prepared for a much bigger blessing, which I am very excited about.”
We may be two months into the new year but much like last year, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is set to own 2023 – all thanks to her new role as Bhibhi on the much-anticipated international drama series King Shaka.
The CBS Studios, in conjunction with Propagate and Hill District Media, recently kicked off production in KwaZulu-Natal and will debut on Showtime later this year.
“I’ve been keeping this role a secret for over six months. I am very excited about it because I have always been intentional in building an international résumé and it looks like I’m doing that. The purpose behind the series is to be able to tell our own story, which for me is the most exciting part,” Ben-Mazwi tells Sowetan Time Out.
“This production has been in the making for years and I can predict that it’s going to be the next big thing and the world will have a front row seat to see it!
“I love the fact that this series helps document our own history. It helps to show who we are from an identity point of view, and more importantly, that our own African stories are being told and shared on a wider spectrum.”
The production leans on a heavy creative direction and executive production, with names such as Olu Odebunmi, Tolu Awosika, Antoine Fuqua, Bridget Carpenter, Ben Silverman, Howard T Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Seith Mann, Spencer Medof, Scott Greenberg and Michael Callas and SA’s very own Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube and Pepsi Pokane complete the list.
“Being a part of the production and getting to play the great wife of Senzangakhona and mother to Shaka’s half-brother Sigujana has been eye-opening.
“How I planned to embody queen Bhibhi is similar to all the roles that I play, which is to take the layers down and humanise her… I always want the audience to see themselves in the character and to be able to relate to her. I always let my emotions be my source in executing the role.
