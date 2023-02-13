Modelling next for Mmeli after Big Brother exit

Mmeli's dream of being on Big Brother, which started in 2017 when Michael Ejeba won Big Brother Nigeria, ended with his eviction on Sunday night, after a month in the reality competition show.
The 24-year-old model from Hillbrow, Johannesburg, was evicted from Big Brother Titans alongside US-based Jenni O (Originally from Lagos).
The duo was known as Jenne Li.
“It’s quite hurtful that I got evicted… I thought I would last the longest, at least until the finals but that’s not the case. In the same breath, I don’t really care about losses, we keep it moving and flowing like water,” Mmeli said.
“I loved the fact that I was able to express myself and relay my feelings on certain topics. I also loved getting to know and bond with my housemates, especially at the Saturday parties. I would say those parties are some of the most memorable moments for me.”
Mmeli said he hoped the exposure he received on the show will help with his modelling career.
Remaining on the show are Juicy J and Olivia (Juiovla); Justin and Yvonne (Juvone); Blue Aiva and Kanaga Jnr (Kaniva); Khosi and Miracle OP (Khosicle); Nana and Thabang (Thabana); and Nelisa and Yemi Cregx (Yelisa).
Jenni O said she was upset about her eviction and was still coming to terms with it.
“I honestly don’t know how to feel now that I am evicted out of the Big Brother house but I feel like I wasn’t ready to leave. However, I am ready to see what my new life has in store with the exposure I received from the show,” she said.
“My most memorable moment is definitely every time we sang together… I felt that we came together as one. During that moment I’d forget anyone who had wronged me and our differences.”
Having formed a few alliances in the house, Jenni O said the housemates she will miss the most are her “little sisters” Oliva, Yvonne and Nana as well as her best friend Blaq Boi.
“I’m such a character, I mean my personality is lively and infectious… that’s why I chose to enter Big Brother. I also felt that the show was a great platform to showcase myself and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m so glad I could be a part of it.”
