“The Jamaican accent wasn’t new to me. I know it because of my late uncle who used to listen to a lot of reggae music when I was young. He’s the reason why I knew a lot about Bob Marley, so immersing myself in that culture wasn’t that much of a culture shock.”
The 39-year-old reality TV star is known for her flamboyant personality and fashion, making her one of the most loved housewives from the local franchises.
“The time we were shooting in March, Lauryn Hill performed at a memorial festival nearby with one of her sons and the Marley family. I was so bumped that we couldn’t go see the performance but some of us ladies watched on the internet and social media as it was trending on that island,” she said.
“Like, Lauryn was just a minute away from us but I guess it is what it is. The other ladies, however, got to go to a festival the second night but because I was too jet-legged from my flight I got sick and couldn’t go.”
If there was one thing she missed about Mzansi, was how warm and friendly the people are.
“South Africans are still by far the warmest and kindest people you’ll find in the world. The people from New York for instance are cold. It’s always about business and whether you trip or fall, no one will give you hand to get up,” she said.
“Much like Jamaica. It was obvious that we were tourists hence they gave us attention but if it wasn’t for that, they would’ve passed us by… those people weren’t so welcoming. So, as South Africans, we need to treasure this spirit we have of ubuntu.”
Since the show premiered on Monday, viewers just can’t get enough of all the drama.
“I was having salmon for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I’m a salmon girlie and it was just available to me all the time. I also got to enjoy a Jamaican goat curry that was so yummy. The first time I heard of it, I wasn’t keen on trying it. They eat it like we eat chicken. You’re going to love it,” she said.
Lethabo “LeJoy” Mathatho wishes Jamaican men were more 'yummy' like their goat curry
Reality TV star reflects on culture, food and weather
Image: Supplied.
The most disappointing thing about Lethabo “LeJoy” Mathatho’s recent trip to Jamaica that formed part of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was the men – they were not as yummy as she would have liked.
Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco, Liz Prins, Londie London, Beverley Steyn, Christall Kay, Melany Viljoen and Nonku Williams are the fan-favourite housewives forming part of the Showmax spin-off reality TV show.
“The most disappointing part about this trip were the men. They weren’t as yummy as I expected them to be,” Mathatho told Sowetan on Thursday as she reflected on the culture, food, weather and men in the island country in the Caribbean Sea.
Hailing from Seshego in Limpopo, she has done radio for over 12 years, currently on Thobela FM’s popular breakfast show Ditlalemeso.
“It took me 24 hours to get to the island. I only got to catch my flight a couple of days after the other housewives – this was because I was still shooting my show,” she said.
“I remember hopping out of the car and I felt an amazing breeze run through my hair and skin. The weather was picture perfect and I just said to myself: ‘Lethabo, take this trip as a holiday, nothing more’ and this helped me calm my anxiety down.
Londie London will remain ‘as authentic as possible’ on Real Housewives of Durban
