Innocent Masuku promises inspiring performance in Britain’s Got Talent finale

Mzansi’s rising opera star Innocent Masuku has made the final of Britain’s Got Talent and he plans to inspire the world to not lose hope in their dreams in his last performance that could see him crowned champion.
On Sunday, the popular British television talent competition will air its 17th season finale where Masuku will face off with South Korean taekwondo performers Ssaulabi Performance Troupe for the coveted title.
The 34-year-old tenor is from eMkhondo (formerly Piet Retief), the small Mpumalanga town that also gave the world-celebrated soprano Pretty Yende. He now resides in London.
“I’m singing for myself and for those who feel that they can’t realise their dreams," Masuku told Sowetan in a Zoom call this week.
"I am one of the people who came from the lowest to be where I am today, that is a testimony to me. When I look at my story, I am amazed."
While Masuku is tight-lipped about his finale song choice, he said the selection was inspired by his journey from humble beginnings to becoming an opera singer.
“The song is on the first opera CD I owned. I have been listening and singing this song since then. It’s the epitome of my journey to becoming an opera singer,” he said.
Masuku looks set to become the first SA act to win Britain’s Got Talent. Musa Motha, Ndlovu Youth Choir, DJ Arch Jnr and Belinda Davids have come close to winning both the American and British versions of the competition.
His semi-final performance at the weekend was spine-chilling with a rendition of Hans Zimmers’s Now We Are Free from the film Gladiators. It blew away the judges and audience and saw him sent straight into the final.
Masuku captured the world’s attention from his audition when he performed Caruso by Lucio Dalla.
“On the first audition, they [judges] all spoke, but the one comment I remember from judge Amanda Holden is: ‘Hands down in 17 years we have been doing Britain’s Got Talent you are by far the best opera singer we have ever had’. That one stuck with me,” he said.
In his audition, Masuku opened up about being discouraged about his unique talent. He was often told that he wouldn’t get far with opera.
“It’s because the art form is misunderstood in SA. Although it’s not our culture, it’s a beautiful culture that we can embrace. We have many opera singers that come from SA that are not known. SA didn’t know about me until now. It would be great for South Africans to know and learn more about opera,” he said.
Born into a family of five siblings, Masuku’s musical aspirations first simmered in his family kitchen where they would sing and enjoy music together.
“Sometimes I would push them to rehearse so we can sing in the church choir and perform at church. But they never liked singing as much as I did,” he said.
Masuku went through a rough patch throughout his schooling, which saw him being transferred to Amadlelo Aluhlaza Secondary School, where he was assigned to the school choir because he couldn’t play soccer.
“I went there because I knew I could hold a note at least. The choir conductor would point out at random people to sing solo and one day she pointed at me. When I was done singing, people clapped,” he said.
“For the first time in my life, I was getting applause and people were cheering me on for something positive and meaningful. From that day on I never stopped singing.”
In 2019, Masuku got the opportunity to join the prestigious English National Opera in London. He has since obtained his master's degree in opera at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama through a scholarship from the institution and Oppenheimer Memorial Trust.
Innocent Masuku promises inspiring performance in Britain’s Got Talent finale
'I’m singing for myself, for those who feel that they can’t realise their dreams'
Image: supplied
Mzansi’s rising opera star Innocent Masuku has made the final of Britain’s Got Talent and he plans to inspire the world to not lose hope in their dreams in his last performance that could see him crowned champion.
On Sunday, the popular British television talent competition will air its 17th season finale where Masuku will face off with South Korean taekwondo performers Ssaulabi Performance Troupe for the coveted title.
The 34-year-old tenor is from eMkhondo (formerly Piet Retief), the small Mpumalanga town that also gave the world-celebrated soprano Pretty Yende. He now resides in London.
“I’m singing for myself and for those who feel that they can’t realise their dreams," Masuku told Sowetan in a Zoom call this week.
"I am one of the people who came from the lowest to be where I am today, that is a testimony to me. When I look at my story, I am amazed."
While Masuku is tight-lipped about his finale song choice, he said the selection was inspired by his journey from humble beginnings to becoming an opera singer.
“The song is on the first opera CD I owned. I have been listening and singing this song since then. It’s the epitome of my journey to becoming an opera singer,” he said.
Masuku looks set to become the first SA act to win Britain’s Got Talent. Musa Motha, Ndlovu Youth Choir, DJ Arch Jnr and Belinda Davids have come close to winning both the American and British versions of the competition.
His semi-final performance at the weekend was spine-chilling with a rendition of Hans Zimmers’s Now We Are Free from the film Gladiators. It blew away the judges and audience and saw him sent straight into the final.
Masuku captured the world’s attention from his audition when he performed Caruso by Lucio Dalla.
“On the first audition, they [judges] all spoke, but the one comment I remember from judge Amanda Holden is: ‘Hands down in 17 years we have been doing Britain’s Got Talent you are by far the best opera singer we have ever had’. That one stuck with me,” he said.
In his audition, Masuku opened up about being discouraged about his unique talent. He was often told that he wouldn’t get far with opera.
“It’s because the art form is misunderstood in SA. Although it’s not our culture, it’s a beautiful culture that we can embrace. We have many opera singers that come from SA that are not known. SA didn’t know about me until now. It would be great for South Africans to know and learn more about opera,” he said.
Born into a family of five siblings, Masuku’s musical aspirations first simmered in his family kitchen where they would sing and enjoy music together.
“Sometimes I would push them to rehearse so we can sing in the church choir and perform at church. But they never liked singing as much as I did,” he said.
Masuku went through a rough patch throughout his schooling, which saw him being transferred to Amadlelo Aluhlaza Secondary School, where he was assigned to the school choir because he couldn’t play soccer.
“I went there because I knew I could hold a note at least. The choir conductor would point out at random people to sing solo and one day she pointed at me. When I was done singing, people clapped,” he said.
“For the first time in my life, I was getting applause and people were cheering me on for something positive and meaningful. From that day on I never stopped singing.”
In 2019, Masuku got the opportunity to join the prestigious English National Opera in London. He has since obtained his master's degree in opera at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama through a scholarship from the institution and Oppenheimer Memorial Trust.
Image: supplied
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos