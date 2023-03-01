Big deal for Katlego Maboe as host of popular game show

TV presenter Katlego Maboe will host the local revival of international game show format, Deal or No Deal, made popular by Canadian comedian Howie Mandel.
This is not the first time the international format is getting a local spin-off; in 2007 Ed Jordan hosted Deal or No Deal SA that aired on M-Net.
The show that has aired in more than 50 countries around the world will now flight on SABC1, Monday to Friday, at 7.30pm. A repeat will air weekdays on SABC3 at 5.30pm.
“We are delighted to offer this exhilarating, upbeat show to our audiences. While we will be using the winning format that has seen Deal or No Deal become a global broadcasting phenomenon, the show will feature new innovations and be distinctively South African," said Lala Tuku, head of local content at SABC.
“We are delighted to have the ever-popular and vivacious Katlego Maboe as the host of SAs Deal or No Deal. Katlego is a multiaward-winning television personality and highly respected presenter.
"We needed an all-rounded host for this very special show, and we are convinced that he has the requisite flair and finesse, and generosity of spirit to ensure that Deal or No Deal becomes an essential, not to be missed, part of the daily life of South Africans across the nation. His charisma and compassion will ensure that each episode of Deal or No Deal is an emotive, highly charged journey for both contestant and viewers.”
In case you are not familiar with the format of the show, below is a description of how the local version will unfold on a daily basis:
"Deal or No Deal is a thrilling, once-in-a lifetime game of chance where contestants select one of 20 sealed boxes. Each box contains a cash amount, ranging from R1 to R250,000.
"As the game unfolds, and as the cash values of the boxes are revealed, the contestant is offered an amount in exchange for their box by the show’s banker. Round after round, the show host will ask the contestant to decide whether to take the banker’s deal or not; thus creating a rapture of enthusiastic encouragement and nail-biting nerves for both contestants and viewers."
Big deal for Katlego Maboe as host of popular game show
Image: Supplied.
TV presenter Katlego Maboe will host the local revival of international game show format, Deal or No Deal, made popular by Canadian comedian Howie Mandel.
This is not the first time the international format is getting a local spin-off; in 2007 Ed Jordan hosted Deal or No Deal SA that aired on M-Net.
The show that has aired in more than 50 countries around the world will now flight on SABC1, Monday to Friday, at 7.30pm. A repeat will air weekdays on SABC3 at 5.30pm.
“We are delighted to offer this exhilarating, upbeat show to our audiences. While we will be using the winning format that has seen Deal or No Deal become a global broadcasting phenomenon, the show will feature new innovations and be distinctively South African," said Lala Tuku, head of local content at SABC.
“We are delighted to have the ever-popular and vivacious Katlego Maboe as the host of SAs Deal or No Deal. Katlego is a multiaward-winning television personality and highly respected presenter.
"We needed an all-rounded host for this very special show, and we are convinced that he has the requisite flair and finesse, and generosity of spirit to ensure that Deal or No Deal becomes an essential, not to be missed, part of the daily life of South Africans across the nation. His charisma and compassion will ensure that each episode of Deal or No Deal is an emotive, highly charged journey for both contestant and viewers.”
In case you are not familiar with the format of the show, below is a description of how the local version will unfold on a daily basis:
"Deal or No Deal is a thrilling, once-in-a lifetime game of chance where contestants select one of 20 sealed boxes. Each box contains a cash amount, ranging from R1 to R250,000.
"As the game unfolds, and as the cash values of the boxes are revealed, the contestant is offered an amount in exchange for their box by the show’s banker. Round after round, the show host will ask the contestant to decide whether to take the banker’s deal or not; thus creating a rapture of enthusiastic encouragement and nail-biting nerves for both contestants and viewers."
Track record shows solid and varied career for Nicholas Nkuna
BU lands juicy role in adult-only television show
Miss SA runner-up Thabethe eyes Miss Supranational crown
Missed AKA call makes Khuli Chana feel robbed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos