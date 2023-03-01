Wits students protest 'accommodation crisis and financial exclusion'

Scores of Wits University students have shut the main entrance to the campus in protest against “financial exclusion and lack of accommodation”.

The student representative council (SRC) gathered students in the early hours of Wednesday and blocked the Yale Road North entrance on Empire Road to have their demands heard.

SRC member Karabo Matloga told TimesLIVE that many students have not registered due to their outstanding debt.

Matloga said the university provides a R50,000 “hardship fund” to indebted students who can only register once half the debt is paid.

“Some students owe more than R100,000 so that means the fund cannot help them as they will still have outstanding debt. This means they cannot register, even though the academic year started two weeks ago. Registration closes this week and the university is not intending on extending it,” he said.