Wits students protest 'accommodation crisis and financial exclusion'
Some students have been sleeping in the library and other spaces as the university tries to appeal NSFAS's accommodation budget, says the SRC.
Scores of Wits University students have shut the main entrance to the campus in protest against “financial exclusion and lack of accommodation”.
The student representative council (SRC) gathered students in the early hours of Wednesday and blocked the Yale Road North entrance on Empire Road to have their demands heard.
SRC member Karabo Matloga told TimesLIVE that many students have not registered due to their outstanding debt.
Matloga said the university provides a R50,000 “hardship fund” to indebted students who can only register once half the debt is paid.
“Some students owe more than R100,000 so that means the fund cannot help them as they will still have outstanding debt. This means they cannot register, even though the academic year started two weeks ago. Registration closes this week and the university is not intending on extending it,” he said.
Students at Wits University have disrupted class and blocked entrance to the university protesting over the lack of funding from the university and nsfas for students with historical debt.@SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/nhuCJTTNey— Thuls 🇮🇹 (@ttmbele) March 1, 2023
He said students are required to pay an upfront R10,000 fee for access to the university’s accommodation. But those who do not qualify to receive funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) are left homeless, Matloga said.
“We have a crisis of students who are homeless and sleeping in libraries and the university is taking them out but is struggling to give them beds. Residence costs a minimum of R58,000 a year for a first-year student and up to R80,000 for a postgraduate student.
“The university is dragging their feet and students are panicking and knocking on doors for answers,” he said.
Matloga said the SRC planned to shut down the campus until the university meets their demands listed in a memorandum that was submitted on Wednesday morning.
The Wits senior executive team said in a statement that 350 beds have been secured from accredited private accommodation facilities for students in need and those sleeping in libraries and other spaces.
“These students are being assisted on a daily basis as beds become available.
“The university and private service providers are also navigating NSFAS’s decision to cap accommodation costs at R45,000 per annum, which is regrettable.”
The university said they have appealed this decision and urged for a differentiated approach which takes into account the real cost of accommodation.
Wits said it has programmes to assist its students.
“The university has progressively increased the amount of funding allocated to students. In 2022, Wits disbursed over R1.6bn to 26,161 students,” it said.
Meanwhile, Wits encouraged students and staff to use alternative entrances as the academic programme will continue as scheduled.
Campus Protection Services were managing the protest and additional security has been brought in to ensure the safety of those accessing the premises.
TimesLIVE