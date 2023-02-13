Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has emphasised the Buccaneers' intentions to play in the CAF Champions League next season, banking on the return of players from injuries to boost their squad depth.
With Mamelodi Sundowns needing just 11 points from their nine remaining games to wrap up the title, Pirates' only realistic chance to qualify for the Champions League is finishing second.
Speaking to the media post their Nedbank Cup first round 2-0 win over second-tier's All Stars on Saturday, where coach Jose Riveiro was sent off for dissent at Bidvest Stadium, Ncikazi reiterated that Pirates must perennially campaign in the Champions League to win trophies.
Monnapule Saleng and Thembinkosi Lorch were on target for the Buccaneers. It was Lorch's first game since August last year, having been struggling with a knee injury.
"Pirates must go back where they belong...Pirates belong to the Champions League. Pirates must win trophies. We are trying by all means to get back to that. Injuries are not very kind to us,'' Ncikazi said.
"I think we are a team that is going to grow and be better. When you look at a number of players that are coming back from injuries...Lorch has come back, [Souaibou] Marou will get the opportunity and [Makhehleni] Makhaula got the opportunity. You still have [Olisa] Ndah who's coming from an injury, [Nkosinathi] Sibisi was out due to injury...[Innocent] Maela was suspended. I think there's more quality and that indicates we'll be better when we have a full-strength squad."
Riveiro’s sending off at Bidvest Stadium means he’ll miss two games, including the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs on February 25. The Spaniard's first game on the sidelines will be against Maritzburg United in the league at home on Friday.
Ncikazi positive of Champions League berth as most Bucs players return from injuries
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
