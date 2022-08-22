×

Culture

Wiseman Mncube steps up as eccentric Mqhele on The Wife

"I'm not replacing Khoza but bringing my quality", says ex-Uzalo star

22 August 2022 - 11:37
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Wiseman Mcube to assume role of Mqhele on The Wife.
Image: Supplied.

Wiseman Mncube famous for his roles as Sibonelo in Uzalo and Jama in eHostela has officially replaced Bonko Khoza as Mqhele Zulu in hit telenovela The Wife.

Production company Stained Glass confirmed on Monday that Mncube will assume the role in the third season of the Showmax show set to premiere in November.

“What actor wouldn’t want to be part of The Wife?” said Mncube.

"Mqhele is a very interesting role and I’m in my element, there’s a lot to chew on and play off, from the love story to the anger to the care.

“uBonko carried the role with so much respect and power. I’m not here to replace Bonko but to start my own journey as Mqhele and take things from where he left off and run with it in my own way.”

Wiseman Mcube thrilled to be playing the role of Mqhele Zulu.
Image: Supplied.

Series producer Kamogelo Aphane added: “Wiseman is a versatile performer with multiple accolades; Mqhele and his madness are in safe hands.

"His work ethic and command of Zulu will take Mqhele to new heights this season.” 

Khoza shared his parting words in a statement last week stating he'd be watching from the sidelines cheering for the actor who takes over from him. 

"I know that the actor who takes over will build from where I left off, so I’m looking forward to joining the 5am club to see how the incredible love stories between the brothers and their wives play out this season," Khoza said. 

“It’s not often that a show this powerful comes into the world, so we should continue to champion and encourage the talented people who will take us forward in season 3.”

