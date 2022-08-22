Idols SA last night announced this year's top 12 contestants with fan-favourites Thapelo, Zee and Ty making the cut.
The two-hour show kicked off with a gruelling start with judges Somizi, JR Bogopa and Thembi Seete informing the 32 aspirant singers whether they have made it or not.
Dreams were shattered and hearts broken as the names were narrowed down to 12 instead of the usual 16.
Gunning for a win in the singing competition is Thapelo, 29, from Pretoria. He amassed a fan base the moment he auditioned for the judges. Music has been a part of Thapelo’s life and in 2012 he joined a gospel group as a backing vocalist but is now ready to take the lead.
Ty, on the other hand, had no idea his girlfriend had sent through his audition tape to Idols. The 21-year-old was surprised by a call stating he had made it through to the audition round to sing for the judges. Since then, Ty has been fighting tooth and nail every week delivering stellar performances that secured his spot in the top 12.
Crowd faves make it to Idols SA top 12
It's my heart that will be on stage, says youngest contestant Zee
Image: Supplied.
"Viewers can expect a show. I will treat every performance as if it’s a gig. I will give it my all,” Ty said.
At 18, Zee is this year's youngest contestants as the show advances into the live performances stage. She has been singing since she was a toddler. The Cape Town-based singer who matriculated last year has been dreaming of this moment to sing her heart out on the stage every week in the competition.
"It’s literally my heart that will be on that stage. I hope people feel that,” Zee said.
Third time is a charm for Tesmin-Robyn, 23, who has previously entered and made it as far as the top 16.
Another contestant who entered back in 2016 is 27-year-old Nozi from Durban. Her musical heroines are American Idols alumni Jennifer Hudson and Fantasia.
Other names in the top 12 are Noxolo, Nandi, Mpilwenhle, Lerato, Kabelo, Hope and Ceejay.
"I also want to connect with the crowd. My aim is to give it my all every Sunday... and to have fun, too,” said Kabelo, 24, from Pietermaritzburg.
Lerato, 27, added: "I want to inspire people to know that you shouldn’t let your dreams die. Don’t give up on your dreams. Even if it takes forever, it can actually happen for you one day.”
