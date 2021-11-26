Mbalenhle Mavimbela: The rising star of a small-town girl

From her very first small-screen character as Thandazile on the e.tv telenovela Isipho to her converted role as Hlomu on ShowMax’s The Wife, budding actor Mbalenhle Mavimbela journeys back into time as a child who thought acting was just “play” and not something she could make a career of.

Hailing from a small town of Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, Mavimbela depicts herself to have been a bubbly child who wanted nothing but to explore and experience the outdoors.

“I was quite an inquisitive child. I loved being adventurous, one would say I was rough because I was always outside playing with the boys. I even have a scar on my chin because of my roughness,” she says.

While the 24-year-old lived true to her personality as a child, it was the discipline she received from her grandmother Thembi Mavimbela that channeled her into the headstrong and strong-willed woman she is today.

“My grandmother much like my mother has been my pillar of strength. She taught me how to be resilient and resourceful. Most of the dishes I cook I was taught by her. She passed away three months ago but at least she got to see me act on Isipho but unfortunately she passed on two days before my role as Nothile aired on Skeem Saam. Although she didn’t fully understand what acting was, she was my biggest champion who’d always tune in to watch me act,” Mavimbela emotionally explains.

With her upbringing from both her grandmother and mother Tholakele, Mavimbela grew into her character as a teenager who went to Pinetown Girls’ High School where she first lit the spark to her burning desire for her passion of acting.