Having not experienced any bullying as a chubby child, singer Sneziey Msomi recalls the painful body shaming that came with being on a public platform such as Idols SA.
Msomi grew up in a family that embraced full-figured women, which for her was the norm until people on social media constantly reminded her every Sunday when she’d perform that she was fat.
“This is a story of every big girl. When you grow up, people tend to bully you based on how fat or chubby your body looks. For me, it was different. I was never bullied for being fat or chubby, only when I got to Idols as an adult,” she said.
“I was surprised at the bullying because SA is known for chubby people… so the hate didn’t make sense to me.”
As the consistent shaming and criticism persisted, Msomi’s confidence declined to a point where it took a toll on her. At the end of the season of the competition she had lost a lot of weight.
Despite the body shaming, she kept her head in the game and came out as the runner-up in the singing competition. However, she admits that she had serious wounds she needs to nurse to move forward. She did so by becoming a body positivity influencer and forming a friendship with plus-size model Lesego Legobane affectionately known as Thickleeyonce.
“I first saw Thickleeyonce during my varsity years. I remember being so impressed by how unapologetic she is about being herself. She embraces herself and all her flaws…” the 27-year-old said.
“People also mentioned how much of a resemblance we had. Fast forward years later, Thickleeyonce followed me back on Instagram and our friendship grew then. A year after, we had our very first shoot and have been friends ever since.
“Being happy in your skin is very important, hence I feel it is my mission to help people feel good about themselves despite how their body looks or what they choose to wear.”
Sneziey recalls days of body shaming during Idols SA
Decision to become influencer, marriage save the day for singer
The singer has not only been in tune with her looks, but she has also been enjoying “amazing marital bliss” with the love of her life, Zolani Vusani. After just nine months of dating, Vusani popped the question to Msomi who gladly said “yes”. The couple tied the knot last year.
“I’ve been praying for peace and tranquility from God and he finally gave me that in the form of my husband. I’m enjoying being married; it’s one of the best gifts God has ever granted me,” she said.
“I love how my husband feels at home, he makes me whole… I can tell he loves me genuinely. He’s my biggest supporter, he knows when I’m doing the most and he reminds me to take a break. He’s my prayer buddy, the one I can count on.”
The new season of Idols SA is currently in full swing after its first episode came out on the telly on July 17.
Having been through the growing process of a nationally televised singing competition, Msomi's words of wisdom to this year’s Idols SA contestants were to remember not to only compete but to use every round of the competition as a learning curve and training ground.
She also added how overrated stories of sympathy are as she believes SA will vote for someone who’s got talent despite their circumstances.
In terms of the new judging panel, the vocal singer, who’s set to feature in the Nelson Mandela musical in London later this year, expressed that losing Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi was not that “deep” and “everyone will eventually get used to new judges Thabo 'JR' Bogopa and Thembi Seete”.
SeemelaM@arena.africa
