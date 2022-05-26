Kamo Mphela, DBN Gogo blast away Spotify’s Africa Day soirée

Although the two young women clearly stole the night, other stars such as Kenya’s Blinky Bill and SA’s very own international act Nasty C also held it down.

A starry moment was when Blinky Bill played hit song If I Broke Na My Business by Pheelz and Buju, encouraging people to join him on stage.

Content creators such as Nkuley Masemola and stars such as Zoë Modiga, Da Les and Lesego Thlabi were also in attendance on a fine Africa Day evening.

Kenyan podcasters Oscar and Eli also stepped out in their finest African prints and bowties.