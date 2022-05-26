Kamo Mphela, DBN Gogo blast away Spotify’s Africa Day soirée
Kamo Mphela and DBN Gogo rocked Spotify’s Africa Day soirée on Wednesday night proving once again why they are among the crème de la crème of African music.
Nkulunkulu hitmaker Mphela commanded the stage in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, in a crop puffer jacket and black leather ensemble as she reminded the crowd why she is Mzansi's modern dance icon.
Top deejay DBN Gogo, in her signature crop top, also had the crowd eating out of the palm of her hand as she dropped amapiano beats that had the room vibrating. Even the waiters were getting down while serving drinks and food – and we have videos to prove it.
Although the two young women clearly stole the night, other stars such as Kenya’s Blinky Bill and SA’s very own international act Nasty C also held it down.
A starry moment was when Blinky Bill played hit song If I Broke Na My Business by Pheelz and Buju, encouraging people to join him on stage.
Content creators such as Nkuley Masemola and stars such as Zoë Modiga, Da Les and Lesego Thlabi were also in attendance on a fine Africa Day evening.
Kenyan podcasters Oscar and Eli also stepped out in their finest African prints and bowties.
Spotify’s managing director for sub-Saharan Africa, Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, said the African music industry has grown by leaps and bounds over the years and they are committed to ensuring creators get their royalties.
“Two thirds of Spotify revenue goes to distribution of royalties to the right holders for the artists and these are the labels, distributors, aggregators and we account for 20% of revenue in the music industry so we are a central platform for artist revenue via the right holders.
"We help artists in so many other ways such as marketing and really helping with discoverability,” said Muhutu-Remy.
