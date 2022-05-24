×

South Africa

Charles to blow her horn in revered New York college

Young trombonist aces Julliard's gruelling auditions

24 May 2022 - 11:05
Karabo Ledwaba Journalist

SA jazz musician Siyasanga Charles has been accepted to study her Master's degree at The Juilliard School in America.

The 31-year-old trombonist is one of 5% to 8% of aspiring music students who are able to make it through a gruelling audition process to join the prestigious school based in New York...

