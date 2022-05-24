Charles to blow her horn in revered New York college
Young trombonist aces Julliard's gruelling auditions
SA jazz musician Siyasanga Charles has been accepted to study her Master's degree at The Juilliard School in America.
The 31-year-old trombonist is one of 5% to 8% of aspiring music students who are able to make it through a gruelling audition process to join the prestigious school based in New York...
