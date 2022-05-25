×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

We have forgiven her – Flabba's family responds to news of Manqele's release

Habedis say they hold no grudges against rapper's killer

By Penwell Dlamini and Mpho Koka - 25 May 2022 - 06:51

The family of the murdered rapper Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi say they have moved on and have forgiven his killer, Sindisiwe Manqele, who was released on parole on Tuesday.

The family was reacting to the news that the department of correctional services has released Manqele after serving six years of her 12-year sentence...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...
Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student