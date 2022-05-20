×

Entertainment

'The stroke affected my speech but I'm making progress': Lira details road to recovery

20 May 2022 - 15:25
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Lira suffered a stroke that has affected her speech.
Image: Lira/Twitter

Award-winning musician Lira has given fans an update on her recovery from a stroke, saying that while she was physically unaffected she has been having trouble with her speech.

The star suffered a stroke last month while in Germany for a performance.

Fans have been praying for her since and Lira took to social media on Friday to share how she is doing.

"Dear Fam, Thank you for your overwhelming love, support and prayers. I am recovering well. Physically I have been unaffected, I am strong and healthy. The stroke has unfortunately affected my speech, however, I am making lots of progress every day."

She said she will take some time off to focus on her recovery and asked fans to keep her in their prayers.

"I can’t wait to be back soon," she added.

Lira's 'ability to communicate' affected after stroke in Germany

"Her ability to communicate, in particular her speech, has been impacted."
News
1 month ago

