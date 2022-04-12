Sri Lanka unilaterally suspends external debt payments, says needs money for essentials

Sri Lanka's central bank said on Tuesday it had become “challenging and impossible” to repay external debt, as it tries to use its dwindling foreign exchange reserves to import essentials like fuel.

The island nation's reserves have slumped more than two-thirds in the past two years, as tax cuts and the Covid-19 pandemic badly hurt its tourism-dependent economy and exposed the government's debt-fuelled spending.

Street protests against shortages of fuel, power, food and medicine have gone on for more than a month.

“We need to focus on essential imports and not have to worry about servicing external debt,” Central Bank of Sri Lanka's governor, P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, told reporters.

“It has come to a point that making debt payments are challenging and impossible.”

Weerasinghe said the suspension of payment would be until the country came to an agreement with creditors and with the support of a loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Sri Lanka starts formal talks with the global lender on Monday for emergency loans.