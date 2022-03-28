Sis Tamara’s plans to solidify her name in entertainment

Representation and being a voice for the LGBTQI community was Sis Tamara’s main objective for entering Big Brother Mzansi.

Sis Tamara along with Terry Treasure and Thato are the latest housemates to be evicted from Big Brother Mzansi.

The 25-year-old film student from Queenstown feels she did all she could to stay in the competition and her experience on the show was priceless.

“I thought I’d be sad, especially last night but I still am as excited and happy. I believe I did the best that I could and I am content,” Sis Tamara said

“I felt that I needed to push and prove myself. As a queer person, I somewhat always start on the back foot and people don’t expect me to be their competition – so I had to show them that there is more to me than just being queen.

Born Ukho Samela, Sis Tamara explained being the first to enter the house was an important standout for her as she had to carry the expectation of representation.

“My highlight was stepping into the house as the first person, also being queer in heels and a dress bringing all the drama – I came in it just to represent and show visibility of my community and of myself,” Sis Tamara said.