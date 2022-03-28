Culture

Sis Tamara’s plans to solidify her name in entertainment

Being a voice for the LGBTQI community was motivation to enter Big Brother Mzansi

Sis Tamara plans to expand her brand in the entertainment industry.
Representation and being a voice for the LGBTQI community was Sis Tamara’s main objective for entering Big Brother Mzansi.

Sis Tamara along with Terry Treasure and Thato are the latest housemates to be evicted from Big Brother Mzansi.

The 25-year-old film student from Queenstown feels she did all she could to stay in the competition and her experience on the show was priceless.

“I thought I’d be sad, especially last night but I still am as excited and happy. I believe I did the best that I could and I am content,” Sis Tamara said 

“I felt that I needed to push and prove myself. As a queer person, I somewhat always start on the back foot and people don’t expect me to be their competition – so I had to show them that there is more to me than just being queen.

Born Ukho Samela, Sis Tamara explained being the first to enter the house was an important standout for her as she had to carry the expectation of representation.

“My highlight was stepping into the house as the first person, also being queer in heels and a dress bringing all the drama – I came in it just to represent and show visibility of my community and of myself,” Sis Tamara said.

“I had prepared myself that not everyone will understand me... but I always made sure to utilise most moments to educate people on what it means to be queer and also respect their views.

“I remember the bond I shared with Gash1, who at first was a bit closed off from me, on who I am and him understanding me more. We were able to talk about our different views on the LGBTQI+ community and what it means to identify myself as a part of them.”

Sis Tamara said the most challenging moment for her was fighting the urge to always want to close off to the other housemates even though most of them didn’t pose a threat to her. 

“My past experience were not too good in heterosexual males understanding me, so that was one of the things I expected from the guys at the house but I soon learnt that I could trust them to open up more,” Sis Tamara said

Sis Tamara’s future plans are to solidify her name in the entertainment industry – to become an actor, model and all-round entertainer.

