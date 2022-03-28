Terry Treasure looks forward to life outside Big Brother

Big Brother Mzansi evictee Terry Treasure hopes the exposure she received from the show, despite missing out on the finale by an inch, will help grow subscribers for her social media platform, OnlyFans.

She also cannot wait to rekindle her romance with Vyno outside of the house.

Sunday night’s live show of Big Brother saw a triple “T” elimination where Terry, Sis Tamara and Thato got evicted from the mansion.

Themba, Tulz, Libo, Mphowabadimo and Gash1 have ushered into the Big Brother Mzansi finale.

Terry, real name Gugu Bonga, had opened up on the show about why she launched an OnlyFans account, known for adult content. She revealed that she needed to have the account in order to put food on the table for her family.

“The moment people find out you have such an account they have all these views and they never really ask you the direction you’re headed or what it is you’re doing with an account like that. So, I saw it as a moment to teach people about it –and in me doing so, I think I did myself enough justice,” said the 26-year-old adult content creator and makeup artist from Joburg.

Terry added that having an account is something she isn’t ashamed of but rather proud of and hopes to create, upload and engage with more subscribers on her account.