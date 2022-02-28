Shock as Big Brother eliminates trio from the show

Big Brother Mzansi delivered a shock elimination with a triple eviction on Sunday night.

Housemates Vyno, Yoli and Norman were booted off, leaving fans of the show in disbelief.

Vyno, Yoli and Norman are the sixth, seventh and eighth housemates to be evicted after the departure of Zino, B.U, Mvelo and Dinky Bliss from the show in the last few weeks.

Durban-based-arts teacher Yoli (Yolanda Glover) told host Lawrence Maleka during the live eviction show she wasn’t surprised as she expected to get axed.

“The competition (other nominated evictees) I was up against was tight,” Yoli said.

“I don’t think any of my housemates had anything to do with the votes. I genuinely think I was nominated because I hadn’t stood up yet. They were like, ‘She hasn’t been nominated yet, so let her be nominated’. I trust my gut.”