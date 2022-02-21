B.U promises to wait for Venus 'outside'

Big Brother Mzansi's latest evictee B.U plans to pursue his love for housemate Venus after his elimination on Sunday.

Zino was also eliminated in a shock double eviction.

Speaking to SMag on Monday, B.U said he was grateful to have met Venus and he intended to wait for her outside the house. BU and Venus shared a romantic moment that included a scorching kiss the night before his eviction.

“One of my most memorable moments is from this past weekend... the Valentine's ball was so beautiful, the fact that the DJ played my song wrapped up the moment so nicely. I also loved the intimate moment I had with Venus,” he said.

When asked why he had trended on Twitter along with last week’s evictee Acacia, he said people were playing cupid but there was a connection between the two of them.