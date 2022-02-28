Vyno plans to keep the fire burning with Terry

Axed Big Brother Mzansi contestant Vyno admits that he felt blind-sided following the shock triple elimination and he plans to keep the fire burning with Terry.

He was evicted alongside fellow housemates Yoli and Norman on Sunday night. Vyno said while he was disappointed by the shock eviction, but grateful for the bond he formed with the other housemates, especially Terry.

“What me and Terry share is a beautiful little thing that’s very exciting. It’s a fling that I want to keep alive. Me and her recently spoke and we plan to pursue whatever we have outside the Big Brother house when she comes out," Vyno said.

“We are very similar in many ways. We are also in the same industry, which is a bonus. I remember briefly meeting Terry for the first time. This was before the pandemic. She says I was very rude to her but usually people assume that because I am quiet and don’t ordinarily like to speak, therefore I come across as mean or rude.”

The budding amapiano artist said he was intrigued when he first learnt about Terry having a popular OnlyFans account. He later gave it some thought and realised that he was still into her despite the negative perception that comes with adult content creators on the platform.