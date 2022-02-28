Vyno plans to keep the fire burning with Terry
'It’s a fling I want to keep alive after Big Brother'
Axed Big Brother Mzansi contestant Vyno admits that he felt blind-sided following the shock triple elimination and he plans to keep the fire burning with Terry.
He was evicted alongside fellow housemates Yoli and Norman on Sunday night. Vyno said while he was disappointed by the shock eviction, but grateful for the bond he formed with the other housemates, especially Terry.
“What me and Terry share is a beautiful little thing that’s very exciting. It’s a fling that I want to keep alive. Me and her recently spoke and we plan to pursue whatever we have outside the Big Brother house when she comes out," Vyno said.
“We are very similar in many ways. We are also in the same industry, which is a bonus. I remember briefly meeting Terry for the first time. This was before the pandemic. She says I was very rude to her but usually people assume that because I am quiet and don’t ordinarily like to speak, therefore I come across as mean or rude.”
The budding amapiano artist said he was intrigued when he first learnt about Terry having a popular OnlyFans account. He later gave it some thought and realised that he was still into her despite the negative perception that comes with adult content creators on the platform.
“I like how spontaneous she is. I like that she speaks her mind and isn’t apologetic about living her true self. I believe Terry is a liberated and free person which I find very attractive, so her owning an account wasn’t that much of an issue," Vyno said.
“But when you speak in dynamics of a relationship, I had to think about it. Actually, she was the one who asked me to think long and hard about whether I wanted to be with someone people harshly criticise and the answer is yes, I still feel the same way about her despite what people say.”
Vyno also plans to push his name in the music industry.
“Going forward, I plan to release my album that I wanted to drop days before entering the Big Brother house. So, people haven’t really seen the last of me,” he said.
Another evictee who wasn’t expecting to go home last night was the ever-so bubbly and assertive Yoli. Born Yolanda Glover, she felt content about her eviction but feels that the “real” work is about to begin.
“I am glad I was in the Big Brother house. It was quite a learning curve for me but I want to do more work around body positivity and to educate people on how to be comfortable in their own skin,” the dramatic arts teacher said.
“I saw how important it was for me to be a representation for plus-sized women and that’s my focus going forward. I’d like to also try out stage and television acting.”
Speaking on his recent exit from the show, Norman Nhlapo wants to keep pushing his non-profit organisation (NPO) by using the platform Big Brother afforded him.
“Seeing that people know my face, it will be easier to spread the word about my NGO that helps women and children who don’t have shelter. I plan to secure gigs on television and remain as relevant as possible.”
