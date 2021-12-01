Mpura lives on in music charts

The late Mpura and Busta 929’s amapiano song, Umsebenzi Wethu, has topped Apple Music's 2021 most-streamed song chart in SA.

While Kokovha by Makhadzi and Spontaan by Riaan Benade are the only two local albums to make an appearance in the top 10 for most-streamed albums of 2021 in SA. The top 10 is dominated by offerings by international acts like Drake (Certified Lover Boy), Wizkid (Made in Lagos), Kanye West (Donda) and Justin Bieber (Justice).

Amapiano hit-maker Kabza De Small at #7 and DJ Maphorisa at #10 are the top artists on the streaming service; sandwiched in the top 10 by Drake, Kanye West, Justin Bieber , Pop Smoke, J. Cole, The Weeknd, Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

The number one Shazamed song of the year is LiYoshona by Kwiish SA featuring Njelic, MalumNator and De Mthuda; while Scorpion King Kabza De Small is the most Shazamed artist of the year in SA.

In total, Mpura appears in three songs in the Apple Music top 10.

The data by the global streaming service was compiled between October 16 2020 and October 15 2021.

According to the SA data, over 44% of the top 100 songs of the year and 26% of the top 100 albums of the year were by local artists.

See below a breakdown of Apple Music's top songs of 2021 - South Africa: