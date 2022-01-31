Makhadzi won't rest until she reaches Beyoncé's level

Limpopo’s finest Makhadzi is working on more music with Kabza de Small, and she won't rest until her sound reaches Beyoncé's level.

The Kokovha singer has so far had astronomical success in the local industry and now her next step is growing her international footprint.

In her latest interview with SMag, Makhadzi highlighted the importance of having to constantly evolve as an artist and her sound remaining relevant.

"The day I am as big as Beyoncé, then people can say I am a superstar. So, for now, I don’t think I am there yet. I need to keep working hard until I dominate international stages and airwaves,” Makhadzi says.

The queen of Limpopo dance music assured that despite being known for a particular sound, she will keep incorporating different genres into her music.

“Now that we’re in January, I am using this time to refresh and prepare for the year ahead. We are from a very busy festive season, so having to rewind helps. I use this time to check out what’s hot in the music scene so that I can keep up with the times,” she says.

“Music has different phases. We had gqom that was big years ago and now we have amapiano… so as an artist I must always be ready to sing any genre that’s trending at the moment.”

Makhadzi said her recent amapiano tracks Salungano and Connection, featuring Kabza de Small received overwhelming response from her fans and have motivated her to head back to the studio with the Scorpion King, as Kabza is also known as.

“Salungano has crossed our borders and is receiving so much love in parts of Africa. This is why I’m working on new music with Kabza but it doesn’t mean I am changing my genre or jumping ship to amapiano. I am merely showing people how versatile I am as an artist,” Makhadzi says.

Her Limpopo dance sound is what makes her unique, but for Makhadzi the love and appreciation she’s received from people of different cultures is what captures her heart.

“The fact that a Xhosa or a Tswana person can sing my music makes me proud. I am raising the flag high for my province and showing people how beautiful the Tshivenda culture and dialect is.”