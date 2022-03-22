Remembering Sobukwe: champion of a noble cause

Distortion of Sharpeville Massacre history concerning

Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe’s final instructions to African people on the eve of implementation of the comprehensive anti-pass campaign on March 21 1960 read as follows: “Sons and daughters of the soil, remember Africa. Very soon now, we shall be launching.



“The step we are taking is historical, pregnant with untold possibilities. We must, therefore, appreciate our role. The African people have entrusted their whole future to us. And we have sworn that we are leading them, not to death, but to life abundant...