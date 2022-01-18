Semi Tee keeping busy and learning about money

Music producer Semi Tee continues to rise in the local music scene.

Part of the trio behind amapiano smash hit Labantwana Ama Uber, he has managed to attain commercial success since his debut with Kammu dee and Miano in 2019.

Semi Tee, real name Tumelo Ramila, speaks to SMag about his next move.

Where does the name Semi Tee come from?

I woke up one day and decided to call myself that. I used to go by the name Tumza de Soul at the beginning of my career, but because there were so many “de souls” in the music game I decided to change my name to Semi Tee. The funny thing is that I don’t know where the Semi part of the name comes from but Tee stands for Tumelo.

Who is Semi Tee behind-the-scene?

I am a very calm person who is all about making music not much about fame. I am most interested in making money than anything.

You came into the industry two years ago with a banger, Labantwana Ama Uber, how has life been so far?

My journey has been fairly okay and part of the reason could be because I don’t know the ropes of the industry quite well. This has led to many obstacles along my way but I’ve learnt from some of them.

What are your biggest lessons since being in the industry?

You need to save your money… anything can happen just like Covid-19 happened. No one was expecting that a pandemic would happen, so not many of us were prepared.

Now that I am a new dad, I have been teaching myself how to save money and make sure there is consistent cash flow.

What have you been up to lately?

Last year, Ma Lemon dropped a song in which he features me and is doing quite well on the charts. I am working on my album that I hope to release in mid-February called Rise Of The Mother Birth.

The meaning behind the title of my album is because people thought I was done in terms of music, they thought I was no longer relevant but they don’t know what I have been cooking behind the scenes.

My goal this year is to drop three albums; I know it sounds impossible but I know I can do it.