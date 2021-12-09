Prof Tinyiko Maluleke appointed TUT vice-chancellor

Prof Tinyiko Maluleke has been appointed as the Tshwane University of Technology next vice-chancellor and principal.

He will take up the post on February 1.

TUT said Maluleke was an experienced senior leader with two decades of executive management experience within the higher education sector.

Maluleke joins the TUT from the University of Pretoria, where he is senior research fellow and deputy director at the Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship. He holds a doctoral degree from the University of SA and is a full professor.

“As an influential voice for research and higher education at a national and international level, Prof Maluleke appears regularly in the national media and has strong networks in government and major research and funding organisations,” TUT said in a statement.

Tilson Manyoni, chair of the TUT council, congratulated Maluleke on his appointment.