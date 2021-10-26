Rock trendy makeup looks like these young stars

One thing today's youth know way too well is making things trend. Be it the latest dance, fashion or beauty products, these millennials are always on point.

While this generation runs the block, here's how you can take some inspiration from these young starlets who know how to own a statement makeup or skin look.

Power shadows: Yara Shahidi knows how to add a youthful spin to trending looks such as graphic liner and bold eye-colour choices. Keep it simple and impactful by sweeping a single punchy hue, such as cobalt blue, across the lids, keeping it confined to the space between the lash line and eye crease in a winged shape for maximum effect.

Try: Playgirl Naughty Neons Eyeshadow Palette, R140; Smashbox Always Sharp Waterproof Kohl Liner in French Navy, R266.



Sculpted contours: Let Normani motivate you to get your sculpted-skin game on point. The singer, who likes to keep her makeup choices neutral and simple, is never without sculpted, bronzed-up skin that makes that melanin pop. Focus a cool-toned bronzer or contouring shade in the hollows of the cheeks and temples, and draw a bit into the eye creases to create a cohesive, sculpted look. Try: WBeauty Glow Palette in Sunkissed, R249; Elizabeth Arden High Drama Eyeliner in 02 Espresso, R280.



Skin sparkle: Take your skin cues from model Akon Changkou for an evening out tone and keeping the skin looking hydrated and luminous. The face for brand campaigns such as Chanel, Changkou always sports a canvas with a healthy glow to complement any makeup look, even an over-the-top rhinestone moment. Use a vitamin C serum to brighten and keep a hydrating face mist on hand to boost hydration. Try: Mac Prep + Prime Fix+ Mist Original, 100ml, R375; WBeauty Brightening Radiance Skin Concentrate, R349.

Pro-tip: A great Gen-Z staple to add to your routine, complement reflective, glowing skin with glossed-up eyelids using a clear lip gloss. Make sure to apply the gloss bit by bit with a flat eyeshadow brush to prevent lids from feeling too heavy or the gloss from dripping.

This article first appeared in the May/June 2021 print edition of S Mag.