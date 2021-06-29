4 beauty trends to boost your mood

Lean on nostalgia: Sometimes a trip down memory lane can really help to make one feel hopeful about the future.

A majority of 2020 trends saw the return of some of our favourite nostalgic beauty comeback to give us life.

So pack on an ’80s kaleidoscopic eyeshadow like Grace Jones or slick on a brown lipstick a la ’90s Naomi Campbell and channel all that energy.

Good skin every day: We love a great face beat but nothing beats the feeling of a good skin day. We’re talking that super healthy-looking, dewy, radiance-drenched skin. Take a makeup-free day to focus on slathering on all your favourite skincare products or amplify your skin glow by adding a hyaluronic-acid-rich serum to your foundation. If you prefer the makeup way, tap on some high-shine highlighter atop of contours.

This article first appeared in the May/June 2021 print edition of S Mag.