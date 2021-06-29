S Mag

4 beauty trends to boost your mood

By Nokubonga Thusi - 29 June 2021 - 00:00
Turn to your favourite eyeshadow palette as a form of colour therapy.
Image: Tadashi Shoji
Nars Single Eyeshadow in Outremer R329, superbalist.com.

As we continue to adapt to life under the new normal, 2021 has seen a return of some of our favourite nostalgic beauty trends. 

From bold colourful eyeshadow palette to sparkles and shine, these beauty trends will definitely lift your mood.

Here are four ways to boost your mood:

Give me the blues:

Turn to your favourite eyeshadow palette as a form of colour therapy.

Go for a bold colour such as cobalt blue, which really makes our melanin pop and is associated with self-expression, communication, and purpose. 

Scarlet Hill Like ‘Em Loud Lashes 3-pack, R80, mrp.com
Scarlet Hill Like ‘Em Loud Lashes 3-pack, R80, mrp.com

Sparkles cure-all:

Never underestimate our natural affinity for all things that sparkle and shine as a medium for mood upliftment. Call us magpies if you will and add a shimmery shadow, metallic liner or a few rhinestone stick-on embellishments to give your true Euphoria vibes.

Lottie London Baked Blush, R165, superbalist.com.
Lottie London Baked Blush, R165, superbalist.com.

Lean on nostalgia: Sometimes a trip down memory lane can really help to make one feel hopeful about the future.

A majority of 2020 trends saw the return of some of our favourite nostalgic beauty comeback to give us life.

So pack on an ’80s kaleidoscopic eyeshadow like Grace Jones or slick on a brown lipstick a la ’90s Naomi Campbell and channel all that energy.

Good skin every day: We love a great face beat but nothing beats the feeling of a good skin day. We’re talking that super healthy-looking, dewy, radiance-drenched skin. Take a makeup-free day to focus on slathering on all your favourite skincare products or amplify your skin glow by adding a hyaluronic-acid-rich serum to your foundation. If you prefer the makeup way, tap on some high-shine highlighter atop of contours.

This article first appeared in the May/June 2021 print edition of S Mag.

