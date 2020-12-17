S Mag

Lungile Thabethe shares her quick-fire beauty tips

By NOKUBONGA THUSI - 17 December 2020 - 13:17
Head makeup artist Lungile Thabethe
Image: Lungile Thabethe/ Image supplied

Witht the holiday season upon us, albeit a slightly different one, you might be looking to try some exciting trends for the season.

Lungile Thabethe, head make-up artist, at MRP's Scarlet Hill, shares her quickfire beauty tips.

Secret beauty hack? I am absolutely obsessed with following my skin cleansing regimen with an ice cube which eliminates puffiness especially around the eyes, reduces inflammation, and tightens pores. 

Makeup techniques to practise? I have been perfecting the glitter-lip trend while cosied up at home and cannot wait to rock this look during a night out.

During a live video with Scarlet Hill, I also found myself spontaneously using liquid lipstick to colour my lashes a bright pink, so there has been a fair amount of experimenting in this part of town.

This article first appeared in the June 2020 print edition of S Mag. The Sowetan’s quarterly lifestyle magazine.   

