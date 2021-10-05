African spirituality and medicine in the digital age.

Among the freedoms that came with the fall of apartheid and the rejection of the colonial hold was spiritual liberation. Steadily, Black people are relinquishing the colonial distortions that labelled African spirituality as barbaric and uncivilised and beginning to restore their truth, roots, and identity.

The results are still unfolding as this freedom evolves. It is mainly characterised by many embracing their spirituality in life and in art; the renewed visibility of traditional healers in mainstream, digital, and social media; and the availability of traditional medicines on online platforms, among other developments.

Traditional health and divine practitioner and communications specialist Nomfundo “Gogo Nomi” Dhlamini’s concept of a “New Age sangoma” captures this shift precisely.

Gogo Nomi specialises in consultations, spiritual mentoring (as a gobela), cleansing, and homemade spiritual products that are also available online.

For her, being a New Age sangoma means doing a lot of the old work, but doing it differently. “This means connecting with people from different places, using different methodologies and mechanisms, like the digital media sphere. It means being able to tap into the newness of modern-day life,” she says.

She started her herbal product business during lockdown. The products include a variety of psycho-spiritual soaps, scented candles, scrubs, teas, and imphepho. The main objective was to help those of her local and international clients whom she struggled to service due to distance and the restrictions brought about by Covid-19 pandemic.

“We frame it as a business, but it is based on a model of ukukhanyisa,” Gogo Nomi says. “The products are things that I dream about, things that my clients dream about. I get given instructions specifically by my ancestors on how I need to do this and why I need to do it. Sometimes it comes down to someone dreaming about a particular colour. Because I have background knowledge and know the exact meaning of a particular colour, I know what I need to help that person. The interesting part becomes the personalisation of the product.”

She adds, “Sometimes someone orders something and I may change the order because that’s not what they need at the time. I think that’s where sight helps. It’s being able to say ‘I’m seeing something different for you’. Maybe let me give you a call and explain this to you. My sight has grown in such a way that I’m able to see a lot of things at a distance, which has helped me significantly to help people in this way.”