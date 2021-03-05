African spirituality meets design in Thebe Magugu's latest collection

“Modernity and the indigenous are often separated, but I wanted to explore something that merges those two worlds,” the designer says. “Some of my friends are law students and stylists — they are very modern young people, but then they also go through this rite of passage and exist in these two spaces,” he says, referencing practising sangomas.

Dedicated to shining a spotlight on the country’s talent, Magugu collaborated with old and new friends of the brand. Most noticeable were eco-textile makers from Ladybrand, who used fabrics that were heat-transfer printed with cannabis. Imphepho (traditional incense) leaf impressions also feature on some of the garments.