Bonang parts ways with her management

Media personality Bonang Matheba has parted ways with the management company that she has worked with for years.

Matheba, from her New York City home, took to social media platform Twitter Spaces to break the news to her followers in a terse statement.

“Today I wish to share with you some disturbing news. Over the last few years I have been in a business relationship with a management group to represent my brand,” Matheba said.

“I have put my trust in them and gave them stewardship over brand Bonang to build and support it across all mediums – including entertainment, fashion and entrepreneurship.

“Today I announce that I have terminated the contract with them and they no longer represent me, or any of my business ventures. Should you require my services please contact me directly.

“Furthermore, I have instructed my lawyers to investigate the possibility of criminal conduct by the company and its representatives. I will revert over the next few days with more updates so that others can be aware of what I consider as their unsavory behaviour.”

Matheba did not go into further details over the “criminal conduct” she was referring to.

Although she did not name the company, Matheba has in recent years been represented by Celebrity Services Africa (CSA), with headquarters in Cape Town and Los Angeles.

CSA issued a statement on Twitter in response to Matheba's statement.

"For the record, @Bonang Ms Matheba is currently in breach of multiple contracts with various clients as she has been derelict to these brands and indeed her own for the past six months," the statement read.

"There is no merit in these scandalous allegation, we look forward to the day in court with @Bonang; exposing the false and half truths that she has been spreading.

"We are currently awaiting a response from @Bonang's lawyers on legal letters already sent."

This is a developing story.