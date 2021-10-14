Ekurhuleni residents deserve a well-run government

Fixing power cuts, water woes a priority

When I decided to put my name forward to run for mayor of Ekurhuleni, it was not a decision that I had taken lightly. Being a resident of Ekurhuleni, I intimately understand the service delivery issues that our residents face on a daily basis.



The power cuts that our residents face can go on for days, sometimes even weeks and while we know that our country has an electricity problem due to a lack of maintaining infrastructure and not building new power stations, there are other things that we can do at a local government level to improve this situation for our residents...