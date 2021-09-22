Food, wine pairing drives sommelier's passion for hospitality industry

While cruising the world as a 23-year-old who witnessed how different cultures enjoy their food with wine, Table Bay Hotel’s sommelier Jonathan Wakefield opened up about why he chose to be in the fine dining industry.

“When I started travelling and working over the ocean I would say, roundabout 23 years old. Seeing different cultures and how they enjoy their food and wine really drove my passion for this industry.

“My first love will always be the bar, it is where I started my career in hospitality. I enjoyed learning about spirits and cocktails, and it felt natural for me to want to expand my knowledge into the wine industry. Once I tried it, I was hooked. The service standards are what really drove me and giving the guests a great experience was always my goal,” Wakefield says.

Having been born and raised in Cape Town, Wakefield highlights how being able to enhance a guest’s experience is what he loves most about being a sommelier.

“… not everyone has knowledge about wine and I love being able to make recommendations, answering questions and just chatting about wine to guests. It is a great way to build relationships and if I’m able to help any person who was never really interested in wine enjoy a nice glass. It makes my work worthwhile,” Wakefield explains.