The ABCs of setting up a will

Financial planning can be a bit daunting. While younger people often start out looking into savings, investments, and insurance, important aspects of financial planning such as setting up a will tend to get left behind — perhaps because it’s not thought of as something to worry about earlier on in life.

To help you understand the basics of setting up a will, we spoke to experts Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO of Momentum Trust; Kyle Abrahams, attorney and legal advisor at BDO Wealth Advisers; and Clare Cousins, certified financial planner at Veritas Wealth Management.

Q: Is there a difference between a will and a testament?

Abrahams: Nowadays, “will” and “testament” are used interchangeably. It is a legal document that outlines your wishes as to how your estate should be devolved upon your demise. In earlier times, a “will” was seen as a separate document that included your wishes or instructions on how to devolve your real estate, whereas a separate document referred to as a “testament” was used to include your wishes on devolving your personal effects or estate. Presently, the two documents are used as one single legal document and referred to as a “last will and testament”.

Q: Why is it important to set up a will?

Cousins: It is essential to have a will even if you do not own a significant amount of assets. If you die without a will, or without a valid will, your belongings and assets will be left intestate. Intestate laws will then determine how your assets will be distributed, and what proportion of your assets will go to your spouse, children or relatives. If you have minor children and you die without a will, the state will appoint a guardian, and this may not be someone that you’d choose. Also, in the absence of a will, any assets that your minor children could inherit would be held in the state-controlled guardian’s fund. Some — or all — of these decisions may not be in line with your wishes, and could put your family and loved ones under emotional (and possibly financial) stress. This is a complex area that needs specialist advice, and a will is an important legal document. You should not try to draft a will yourself, nor should you use a template off the internet.

Q: Who should have a will?

Abrahams: Younger people will most likely have smaller estates, but anyone who adds value to their estate should execute a valid will, whether it is only a vehicle and bank account in their name. We are seeing more of the younger generation (especially millennials) acquiring assets such as cryptocurrency. This is an intangible asset with value and therefore forms part of your estate.

Q: Is it difficult to change a will?

Abrahams: Unlike any other legal document, a last will and testament is not subject to lengthy legal procedures should you want to change it. As your circumstances change you can easily amend your will to provide for these changes.