Sister duo shines bright with world’s first all women-owned diamond cutting company

In what is typically a man’s world, sisters Mosibudi Mathole and Khomotso Ramodipa have broken the mould with Kwame Diamonds, the world’s first all women-owned diamond cutting company.

Founded in 2008, the duo has bravely defied all societal norms, cutting their teeth in the world of diamonds.

“My father always encouraged us to venture into industries that were not so accessible to black people at the time, as he believed we were capable and would do well,” Mathole says.

The sisters left their previous careers to embark on the business venture together. “We both had very successful careers, Motso is an established optometrist and owned a few practices and I was a stockbroker and did well in the stock markets,” Mathole says.

“I tried my hand in the restaurant business that fell flat on its face because of a bad partnership, but that subsequently became the main motivation for my sister and I to become business partners.”