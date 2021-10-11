Family celebrates Dliwayo, veteran educator and community builder
The 95-year-old giant has left huge mark in lives of many
The old man sat quietly on his chair while the room slowly sank into darkness. The setting sun’s rays barely illuminated the figure, with its back to the window.
A few children could be heard playing and laughing on the streets of Pimville, Soweto, on a cool and breezy Friday evening. ..
