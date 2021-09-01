5 best dressed at the Dolce and Gabbana show in Venice
Glamour and luxury was the order of the three-day Dolce and Gabbana fashion show that recently took place in Venice, Italy.
Known for its historic sites and love of craft, the city of Venice was graced with a host of high profile celebrities who went all out looking glamorous in their best Dolce and Gabbana looks for the prestigious occasion.
Although it’s been almost two years of various digital presentations since the onset of the pandemic, with life now seemingly coming back to normality, Dolce & Gabbana went all out in the storied Italian town situated on the Adriatic sea, where it hosted 450 guests.
Here are five best looks from our favourite celebrities:
Jennifer Lopez
American singer Jennifer Lopez proved to us that she was still “Jenny from the block” but with a touch of “luxury” when she stepped out in a floral cape boasting rich jewel tones with a matching crop top and pants.
Her jaw-dropping look left us second-guessing how J.Lo at 52 years can be this hot.
Megan Thee Stallion
The Savage musician looked drop-dead gorgeous in her all-red Dolce and Gabbana outfit. This look has left us completely speechless!
Ciara
Ciara definitely stole the show in this thigh-high baring burnt sienna gown. Her great posture displays the details of the dress so effortlessly.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat looks absolutely radiant and gorgeous in this voluminous floral blue Dolce and Gabbana gown. She paired her “rich auntie” look with cat-eyed shades beautiful pearl-like earrings.
Normani
Normani gave us EVERYTHING when she wore this gown reminiscent of a Monet painting. The singer’s stunning dress perfectly fit into the ambience of Venice solidifying her name on our best-dressed list!
