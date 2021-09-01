5 best dressed at the Dolce and Gabbana show in Venice

Glamour and luxury was the order of the three-day Dolce and Gabbana fashion show that recently took place in Venice, Italy.

Known for its historic sites and love of craft, the city of Venice was graced with a host of high profile celebrities who went all out looking glamorous in their best Dolce and Gabbana looks for the prestigious occasion.

Although it’s been almost two years of various digital presentations since the onset of the pandemic, with life now seemingly coming back to normality, Dolce & Gabbana went all out in the storied Italian town situated on the Adriatic sea, where it hosted 450 guests.

Here are five best looks from our favourite celebrities:





Jennifer Lopez