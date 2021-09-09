3 times Bonang Matheba slayed her fashion looks in New York

When media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba popularized her catchy phrase “African butter” she definitely knew what she was doing. Having now moved to the States, our girl B keeps turning heads with her impressive fashion looks.

Noted as a fashion icon, at only 34-years-old, Matheba is also seen by many as an inspiration and everything to aspire towards, from founding her own luxury beverage brand The House of BNG to making bold moves in the Big Apple.

While moghel seems to make all the right business moves when it comes to her brand, she has also proved through the years how much she’s an all-round fashion slayer!

Here are her three fashionable looks that probably had Americans saying: “‘it must be that African butter!”