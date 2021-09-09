3 times Bonang Matheba slayed her fashion looks in New York
When media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba popularized her catchy phrase “African butter” she definitely knew what she was doing. Having now moved to the States, our girl B keeps turning heads with her impressive fashion looks.
Noted as a fashion icon, at only 34-years-old, Matheba is also seen by many as an inspiration and everything to aspire towards, from founding her own luxury beverage brand The House of BNG to making bold moves in the Big Apple.
While moghel seems to make all the right business moves when it comes to her brand, she has also proved through the years how much she’s an all-round fashion slayer!
Here are her three fashionable looks that probably had Americans saying: “‘it must be that African butter!”
In honour of her birthday, our girl looked gorgeous in a glamorous silky olive dress she paired with a stunning silver Gedebe handbag and silver shoes.
Looking like a life-size African Barbie doll, Matheba slayed to the gods when she welcomed a new milestone to her life.
Matheba had got tongues wagging on social media in June after she stepped out wearing this stunning dress reported to be worth R48 000.
She took to the streets of New York in clothing items, shoes and a bag amounting to R70 000.
While that might seem like a lot of money to many, one thing we are sure about is, if our girl likes what's on the rack, she'll definitely buy it no matter the cost!
Proving that she always looks good in anything she wears, Matheba recently wore this jaw-dropping all-black leather outfit that she paired with black shades and glossy stilettos.
With New York City as her backdrop, Matheba keeps raising the bar when fashion is concerned and we can't wait to see what look she tackles next!