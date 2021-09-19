Ithana leaves Idols SA due to medical reasons

Idols SA top 10 contestant and Miss Soweto runner-up, Ithana, has unexpectedly departed season 17 of the reality competition show.

The 22-year-old aspirant singer was expected to join Berry, Daylin Sass, Sia Mzizi, Karabo, S’22kile, Monique, Kevin, Bulelani and Nqobie as the top 10 live performance kicked off tonight.

But in a short statement this evening, the show announced that she has withdrawn from the competition over “medical reasons.”

“As M-net, we wish her a speedy recovery. It is unfortunate that she cannot continue in the competition but her health is of paramount importance. I know that this would not be the last time South Africans see her on their screens,” said Nomsa Philiso, local channels entertainment director at M-net.

Philiso said voting for tonight’s episode will proceed as planned.

After making the top 16 a few weeks ago, Ithana told Sowetan that it was a dream come true.

“Making the top 16 feels like a dream come true. I wake up every day and have to pinch myself to check if it is real. It feels like an outside body experience,” Ithana said.

“I am going to be working hard on bettering my voice and stage presence. However, more than anything, I am going to continue being as honest and as genuine as I can be in all my performances.

“The lesson I have learnt in the competition so far is that being a great performer requires a lot of discipline. I have also learnt that there is something special about my voice. Moreover, the biggest lesson I have learnt is to appreciate myself more and to remember that I am good enough and better.”