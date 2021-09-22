Mdoda, Survivor SA presenter Panagio to host Miss SA
The 947 breakfast show presenter was part of the panel that crowned Zozibini Tunzi in 2019
TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda has advanced from being Miss SA regular judge to hosting this year’s crowning that will take place in Cape Town next month.
The 947 breakfast show presenter was part of the panel that crowned Zozibini Tunzi in 2019 before she was named Miss Universe as well as Rolene Strauss, who went on to win Miss World in 2014...
