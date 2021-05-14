A timeline of Thuso Mbedu's rise from KwaZulu-Natal to Hollywood

There can be no doubt that Thuso Mbedu is a force to be reckoned with. The two-time Emmy nominated actress, who was born and raised in the small town of Pelham in KwaZulu-Natal, has become the latest South African export to be the toast of Tinseltown.

Now LA-based, Mbedu has really been the embodiment of: "Your dreams are valid".

An alumni of boh Pietermaritzburg Girl's High School, and later Wits University where she studied physical theatre and performing arts management, Mbedu has come a long way in her acting career which started on the much-loved telenovela, Isibaya.

This year, she has really cemented herself as future acting royalty, announcing not only one, but two Hollywood pojects.

Here’s a timeline of the rising star's ascent to Hollywood.